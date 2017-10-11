Watch Kelela’s Gorgeous “LMK” Performance On Jools Holland

Last week, the adventurous, avant-garde R&B singer Kelela released the absolutely stunning album Take Me Apart. And like St. Vincent and Beck, she was a musical guest on the most recent episode of the BBC’s live-music show Later… With Jools Holland. On the show, she did a pretty amazing version of the single “LMK.” Her voice sounded great, and the light choreography was fun, but the real reason to watch is the otherworldly presence that Kelela brings to the performance. Check it out below.

Take Me Apart is out now on Warp.