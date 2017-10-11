Stream OMB Peezy Humble Beginnings EP

The 20-year-old rapper OMB Peezy comes from Sacramento by way of Alabama, and his high-pitched squeaky drawl of a voice feels like a perfect union between the Bay Area an deep-south rap aesthetics. On his new EP Humble Beginnings, he goes in over a series of gleamingly funky beats from Cardo, the tremendously exciting young producer who also just did all the music for the self-titled debut from G-Worthy, his new group with G Perico and Jay Worthy. He and Peezy make a great peer, and the new EP shows just how fun and inventive underground street-rap can be. Stream the whole thing below.

The Humble Beginnings EP is out now on Sick Wid It/300.