YG Hootie – “The City” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick Lamar has been all over other rappers’ songs lately. In just the last few weeks, he’s shown up on Rapsody’s “Power” and Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer.” And now he’s teamed up with fellow Compton rapper and former 1017 Bricksquad affiliate YG Hootie on “The City.” Kendrick last teamed up with Hootie on the 2013 track “Two Presidents,” and on “The City,” the two of them sound relaxed and confident over a track from Mike Will Made-It protege DJ FU. Listen to it below.

Confusingly, YG Hootie and just plain YG are different guys, even though they’re both from Compton and both have songs with Kendrick.