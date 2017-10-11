Watch Mac DeMarco On Charlie Rose

Mac DeMarco, the indie rock court jester who once stripped naked on stage and sang U2’s “Beautiful Day” with a drumstick up his butt, would at first glance seem at odds with venerable PBS talk-show host Charlie Rose in terms of personal aesthetic. But DeMarco’s recent This Old Dog was his most mature outing yet, and his performance of the album’s title track on Rose’s show tonight is a reminder that for all his youthful antics, DeMarco has always been a weary old soul. Watch it below; we’ll add the interview when it goes online.

This Old Dog is out now on Captured Tracks.