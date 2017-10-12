U.S. Girls – “Blue Christmas” (Elvis Presley Cover)

Tomorrow, Capitol Records is releasing Holidays Rule Volume 2, a sequel to the 2012 compilation that found the likes of the Shins and Andrew Bird covering seasonal classics. For the next installment, they’ve rounded up a new roster of artists including the Decemberists, MUNA, and U.S. Girls, aka Megan Remy, who contributes a pulsing synth- and sax-streaked rendition of Elvis’ “Blue Christmas.” Listen below.
Tracklist:
01 Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon, & The Roots – “Wonderful Christmastime”
02 Barns Courtney & Lennon Stella – “Baby It’s Cold Outside”
03 Albin Lee Meldau – “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
04 Calum Scott – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”
05 Kandace Springs – “(Everybody’s Waitin For) The Man With The Bag”
06 Norah Jones – “Peace (Live In NYC)”
07 Grace Potter – “Christmas Moon”
08 Rosanne Cash – “May Ev’ry Day Be Christmas”
09 Judah & The Lion – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”
10 The Decemberists – “Jesus Christ”
11 Lake Street Dive – “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”
12 Flor De Toloache – “That’s What I Want For Christmas”
13 Vera Blue – “A Winter Romance”
14 MUNA – “Pipes Of Peace”
15 U.S. Girls – “Blue Christmas”
16 Andrew McMahon – “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”
Tour dates:
10/06 Edmonton, AB @ Up And Down Music Festival
10/07 Calgary, AB @ Palomino Social Club
10/27 Toronto, ON @ Tranzac
10/28 Toronto, ON @ Tranzac
10/29 Montreal, ON @ Sala Rossa
10/30 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
10/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/01 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
11/02 Hudson, NY @ The Half Moon
11/03 Ottawa, CANADA @ The 27 Club
Holidays Rule Volume 2 is out 10/13 on Capitol. Pre-order it here.