U.S. Girls – “Blue Christmas” (Elvis Presley Cover)

Tomorrow, Capitol Records is releasing Holidays Rule Volume 2, a sequel to the 2012 compilation that found the likes of the Shins and Andrew Bird covering seasonal classics. For the next installment, they’ve rounded up a new roster of artists including the Decemberists, MUNA, and U.S. Girls, aka Megan Remy, who contributes a pulsing synth- and sax-streaked rendition of Elvis’ “Blue Christmas.” Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon, & The Roots – “Wonderful Christmastime”

02 Barns Courtney & Lennon Stella – “Baby It’s Cold Outside”

03 Albin Lee Meldau – “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

04 Calum Scott – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

05 Kandace Springs – “(Everybody’s Waitin For) The Man With The Bag”

06 Norah Jones – “Peace (Live In NYC)”

07 Grace Potter – “Christmas Moon”

08 Rosanne Cash – “May Ev’ry Day Be Christmas”

09 Judah & The Lion – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)”

10 The Decemberists – “Jesus Christ”

11 Lake Street Dive – “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”

12 Flor De Toloache – “That’s What I Want For Christmas”

13 Vera Blue – “A Winter Romance”

14 MUNA – “Pipes Of Peace”

15 U.S. Girls – “Blue Christmas”

16 Andrew McMahon – “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”

Tour dates:

10/06 Edmonton, AB @ Up And Down Music Festival

10/07 Calgary, AB @ Palomino Social Club

10/27 Toronto, ON @ Tranzac

10/28 Toronto, ON @ Tranzac

10/29 Montreal, ON @ Sala Rossa

10/30 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/01 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11/02 Hudson, NY @ The Half Moon

11/03 Ottawa, CANADA @ The 27 Club

Holidays Rule Volume 2 is out 10/13 on Capitol. Pre-order it here.