Of Course Deadmau5 Is Involved In This McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Nonsense

It is with great sadness that I share this news with you: Deadmau5 is involved in the Great McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Debacle Of 2017.

The EDM producer is a Rick And Morty fan, and over the summer he spent $15,000 on a 3.5 gallon bottle of the McDonald’s Szechuan sauce on eBay. According to EDM Sauce, Deadmau5 planned to consume the Szechuan sauce after his honeymoon, but when McDonald’s let Rick And Morty fans down over the weekend when they brought back the sauce in extremely limited quantities, he decided to share the wealth.

During his show last night in Toronto, the producer told the audience that they were getting a “nugget party” and passed out some Szechuan sauce.

The king of after parties @deadmau5 gives all his Schezwan sauce to everyone at @rebel_toronto. Joel really loves his fans. pic.twitter.com/qVHhrwoeSq — David Pham (@Phamd89) October 9, 2017

This is an exceedingly kind gesture, seeing as how certain Rick And Morty fans who couldn’t get their hands on the sauce caused a ruckus in McDonald’s restaurants across the country. Here’s how people reacted when McDonald’s didn’t hand over that dipping sauce:

To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humor is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theore pic.twitter.com/sy9VmJCdTG — 665.5 zant (@maniadrone) October 9, 2017

Here at the San Jose Mcdonalds. This is our reaction to the shortage of #szechuansauce #giveusthesauce #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/sIGaUZKDKj — Kevin Alberi (@Chauncey_Boy) October 7, 2017

@McDonalds you suck. Only 10 posters & 20 packets of #szechuansauce to a store; there are already 30 in line.. 4 hours early. #rickandmorty — Brandon Kronz (@BrandonKronz) October 7, 2017

McDonald’s later apologized and promised that the coveted sauce will return this winter.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

This story has shaved at least 3.5 years off of my life — one for every gallon of sauce Deadmau5 acquired.