Watch Taran Killam’s Impression Of Eminem’s Trump Freestyle

Yesterday, the big topic of conversation, at least in music circles, was Eminem’s long, passionate, goofy a cappella freestyle about Donald Trump, which aired during the BET Hip-Hop Awards. Opinion was split. Was Eminem doing a vital public service, drawing a line in the sand and saying that he doesn’t want any fans who are also Trump supporters? Or was he merely showing how cartoonish and embarrassing his rapping has become in recent years? Is it possible that he was doing both? The former Saturday Night Live cast member Taran Killam, who used to do an Eminem impression on the show, was on Seth Meyers last night, and he came down on the pro side. He did, however, take a few seconds to parody the video, essentially just yelling the word “Trump” in an Eminem voice. Watch it below.

Imagine if he’d actually thought of something funny before standing up to do that.