Linkin Park Share Carpool Karaoke Episode In Memory Of Chester Bennington

Linkin Park filmed an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series only days before Chester Bennington’s death. It was unclear if the segment would ever be released, but it was just uploaded to the band’s Facebook page. “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester,” reads a statement prefacing the video. They’re also pointing to the One More Light fund that was established to honor Bennington. The Carpool Karaoke episode was filmed with Ken Jeong. You can watch it below.