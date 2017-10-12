Future – “Feds Did A Sweep” Video

Future might be one of rap’s biggest stars, but his music videos tend to be quick, grimy, low-budget affairs. So it’s a bit of a surprise to see that his latest clip is a full-on 10-minute mini-movie. “Feds Did A Sweep,” a deep cut from the self-titled album that Future released earlier this year, is a full-on crime-saga mini-movie about police attempts to turn criminals into informants. Future’s brother Casino is essentially the hero. Annoyingly enough, the video an Apple Music exclusive. If you’re all signed in, you can watch it here.

Future is out now on Epic/A1/Freebandz.