Stream St. Vincent MASSEDUCTION

It’s been almost four years since St. Vincent’s profile-rising self-titled album, and now its feverishly-anticipated successor is finally here. MASSEDUCTION is Annie Clark’s fifth album under the St. Vincent moniker (not including her one-off collaboration with David Byrne, 2012’s Love This Giant), and it’s easily one the most striking releases in an already varied and hallowed body of work. Earlier this week, Clark shared the zany, shape-shifting “Pills,” and we’d already heard lead singles “New York” and “Los Ageless” — a collection of songs that together gave a pretty solid preview of the severe array of moods, themes, and sounds across MASSEDUCTION. As Gabriela Tully Claymore put it in our Premature Evaluation, the album is “sexy and adventurous and impossibly sad,” and now you can check it out for yourself below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now via Loma Vista. Purchase it here.