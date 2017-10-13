Stream Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Lotta Sea Lice

Despite geographical distance, the partnership of Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett always made a ton of sense. Here are two indie darlings regularly praised for similar things, whether it be their affable and sardonic stoner-rock dispositions or their individual styles as guitarists. And the resulting collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice, turns out to be exactly what you might’ve hoped: An ambling, charming collection of songs with the most “Dude abides” vibes of any record this year. We already heard previews of the album with the gorgeously laconic “Over Everything” and the wistful “Continental Breakfast,” and it’s our reigning Album Of The Week. You can check out the whole thing in all its hazy glory below.

Lotta Sea Lice is out now via Matador/Marathon/Milk/Mom+Pop. Purchase it here.