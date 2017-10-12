Last year, virtuosic guitar troubadour William Tyler released Modern Country, an album that found him garnering more attention in the indie sphere — no small or common feat for a guy who plays acoustic instrumental guitar music, but Tyler’s skill and creativity are worthy of all the praise he’s received in recent times. While in NYC to play Bowery Ballroom with a full band, Tyler stopped by our Manhattan office, just him and his guitar, to perform a Stereogum Session. He did three songs, including Modern Country highlights “Sunken Garden” and “Gone Clear,” as well as “Terrace Of The Leper King,” the opener from Tyler’s first record, 2010’s Behold The Spirit. Check out the whole performance below.

Modern Country is out now via Merge.