21 Savage’s official debut Issa Album has its issues, but it’s made 21 Savage into a star regardless. And his videos are changing; they’re slicker and less grimy and amateurish than they used to be. Case in point: The new clip for “Nothin New,” the album’s most politically aware song and one of its best. The song’s brand-new video shows Savage at a funeral, and it tells a tragic story about a robbery and a police shooting. Check it out below.

Issa Album is out now on Slaughter Gang/Epic.