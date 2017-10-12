Watch Kelela Cover Sade’s “Like A Tattoo” In The BBC Live Lounge

The great Los Angeles R&B singer Kelela is known for singing over head-spinning, futuristic beats. But as she shows on her stunning new album Take Me Apart, she’s a powerful, emotionally direct singer, capable of great smoothness even if that’s the opposite of what her instrumental track is conveying. And on a recent visit to the BBC’s Live Lounge, she took on a classic from one of our smoothest, most vulnerable singers. With only a pianist backing her up, she sang Sade’s 1992 ballad “Like A Tattoo.” And she made it sound great. Watch the video below.

Take Me Apart is out now on Warp.