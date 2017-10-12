Stream Melkbelly Nothing Valley

We named Chicago quartet Melkbelly a Band To Watch a few months ago, and their debut full-length, Nothing Valley, finally comes out tomorrow. It’s a brutal mix of sour-sweet hooks and rickety noise collage that makes for a shifty and shapeless but satisfying listen. The early tracks they’ve shared from it so far — “Kid Kreative,” “Middle Of,” and “Off The Lot” — are all great on their own, but they gain even more of an imposing power when they’re taken in with the whole. You can stream all of Nothing Valley a little early via She Shreds below.

Nothing Valley is out 10/13 via Wax Nine Records. Pre-order it here.