Nic Fanciulli – “Saying” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

Nic Fanciulli is a veteran of the Ibiza club circuit and the UK underground dance scene, and after decades of making a living as a DJ, he’s finally getting around to releasing a debut album of his own music. My Heart, which features other DJs and producers like Guy Gerber and Audion (aka Matthew Dear), is coming out next week, and today he’s sharing “Saying,” a sparkling new track featuring weary, introspective vocals from none other than Damon Albarn. Listen below.

My Heart is out 10/20. Pre-order it here.