Watch William Patrick Corgan Play A Very Pretty “Aeronaut” On Fallon

William Patrick Corgan
CREDIT: NBC

William Patrick Corgan, who you may know as Billy, releases his new solo album Ogilala today. He’s in New York City to promote it right now, which last night included a stop at 30 Rock to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Corgan brought along a string quartet and perched at a piano for a truly lovely run through “Aeronaut,” the album’s lead single. If you’re at all a fan of his balladry, you’ll probably dig this, so watch below.

Ogilala is out now on BMG. Purchase it here. Corgan will be in our office today to perform a Facebook Live session for our friends at Billboard; tune in here at 2PM EDT.

