Depending on whom you ask, Eminem’s freestyle about Trump at the BET Hip-Hop Awards was either extremely necessary or extremely cringeworthy — or maybe both. But it does work better when mashed up with Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls On Parade,” so you can find that below courtesy of DJ Cummerbund, aka the dude who previously made a Foo Fighters-approved mashup of “The Pretender” with Rick James’ “Super Freak.”