Hear Vince Staples Freestyle Over YBN Nahmir’s “Rubbin Off The Paint”

Vince Staples had a big day on Twitter on Saturday. It started with a since-deleted tweet that Eminem’s anti-Trump freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards was “trash.” All day long, Staples insisted that he likes Eminem but that he expects more from him. And since he’s Vince Staples, he was funny as hell when he did it:

And yall not about to sit here and try to convince me the Donald the bitch line had y’all out y’all seat shut up. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 14, 2017

He also mercilessly roasted everyone who talked shit to him, including Ronnie Radke, the frontman of Warped Tour post-hardcore band Falling In Reverse, who has been arrested for domestic abuse:

Shut that bitch ass up Ronald https://t.co/Ia7GRrCWyB — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 15, 2017

I havent heard you either I’m too black for your music. Just make sure when you see me your make up is off so we can have a grown man convo. https://t.co/nIa6z8z7rp — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 15, 2017

It’s fine just close your eyes and pretend I’m a woman, maybe you’ll swing. https://t.co/u8qtPLJNOs — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 15, 2017

Staples also had words for internet critic Anthony Fantano:

Ain’t you get caught being alt right this ain’t a good day to interact with me broseph I’m giving out the full clip. https://t.co/9aHIUHpTMG — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 15, 2017

The whole thing was absolutely delightful. And that same day, Staples also hijacked rap’s viral hit of the moment. “Rubbin Off The Paint,” a song from the 17-year-old Alabama rapper YBN Nahmir, has been exploding over the past few weeks. And on his Beats 1 Radio show, Staples absolutely went in on it. Here’s his freestyle:

For the sake of context, here’s the “Rubbin Off The Paint” video:

