Hear Vince Staples Freestyle Over YBN Nahmir’s “Rubbin Off The Paint”

Vince Staples
Vince Staples had a big day on Twitter on Saturday. It started with a since-deleted tweet that Eminem’s anti-Trump freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards was “trash.” All day long, Staples insisted that he likes Eminem but that he expects more from him. And since he’s Vince Staples, he was funny as hell when he did it:

He also mercilessly roasted everyone who talked shit to him, including Ronnie Radke, the frontman of Warped Tour post-hardcore band Falling In Reverse, who has been arrested for domestic abuse:

Staples also had words for internet critic Anthony Fantano:

The whole thing was absolutely delightful. And that same day, Staples also hijacked rap’s viral hit of the moment. “Rubbin Off The Paint,” a song from the 17-year-old Alabama rapper YBN Nahmir, has been exploding over the past few weeks. And on his Beats 1 Radio show, Staples absolutely went in on it. Here’s his freestyle:

For the sake of context, here’s the “Rubbin Off The Paint” video:

Staples’ excellent new album Big Fish Theory is out now on Def Jam.

