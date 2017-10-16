Former Pussycat Dolls Member Says The Group Was A “Prostitution Ring”

The Pussycat Dolls were founded as a burlesque troupe before becoming recording artists and scoring a string of hits in the mid-’00s. But according to a former member of the group, the group itself also doubled as a “prostitution ring,” and members were abused and forced to sleep with various music-industry figures.

As The Independent reports, Kaya Jones, who was a member of the group from 2003 to 2005, accused Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin of being the “den mother from hell” and saying that she “mentally broke” the members of the group. Here’s what she wrote:

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1 — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide?Tell the public how you mentally broke us — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will … you know end up dead or no more career — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Antin has refuted Jones’ claims. Speaking to the Blast, Antin called Jones’ statements “disgusting, ridiculous lies” and that she’s “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.” Antin also says that Jones was never an official member of the group and that she was only involved on a trial basis.