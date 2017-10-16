Former Pussycat Dolls Member Says The Group Was A “Prostitution Ring”

The Pussycat Dolls were founded as a burlesque troupe before becoming recording artists and scoring a string of hits in the mid-’00s. But according to a former member of the group, the group itself also doubled as a “prostitution ring,” and members were abused and forced to sleep with various music-industry figures.

As The Independent reports, Kaya Jones, who was a member of the group from 2003 to 2005, accused Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin of being the “den mother from hell” and saying that she “mentally broke” the members of the group. Here’s what she wrote:

Antin has refuted Jones’ claims. Speaking to the Blast, Antin called Jones’ statements “disgusting, ridiculous lies” and that she’s “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.” Antin also says that Jones was never an official member of the group and that she was only involved on a trial basis.

