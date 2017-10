In my humble opinion, 2004’s Sung Tongs is the best Animal Collective album. So it’s exciting to learn that Panda Bear and Avey Tare, the two AnCo members responsible for creating the LP, have agreed to perform it in full for an upcoming Pitchfork event. The gig is Dec. 2 at the Knockdown Center in Flushing, Queens in celebration of Pitchfork’s 21st anniversary. More performers will be announced later. Tickets are available here.