Weezer – “Happy Hour”

Next week, Weezer will release Pacific Daydream, a new LP with a very late-’90s title and cover art that serves as the follow-up to last year’s self-titled “White Album.” We heard the first preview of the new album way back in March, when the band dropped the super-poppy “Feels Like Summer.” And in the ensuing seven months, they’ve also teased the album with “Mexican Fender,” “Beach Boys,” and “Weekend Woman.” Today, they’re back again with another one, premiering “Happy Hour” over at Beats 1. This officially means you can now hear the entire first half of Pacific Daydream! Check out the song below.

Pacific Daydream is out 10/27 on Crush/Atlantic.