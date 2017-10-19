Watch Eminem Introduce The Detroit Pistons On Opening Night At Their New Arena

For the past 39 seasons, the Detroit Pistons have played their home games at the Palace At Auburn Hills, a suburban arena about 30 miles outside Detroit itself. But the Pistons now have a new home at Little Caesar’s Arena in downtown Detroit. Last night, the team played their home opener at their new arena, notching a win against the Charlotte Hornets. And to introduce the team, Detroit’s own Eminem put in a surprise appearance, hyping up the crowd over his own “Lose Yourself.” (He sadly did not introduce the starting lineups, which would’ve been cool.) Watch the video below, via SB Nation.

So that's one heck of a way to start the first Pistons game in Detroit in 40 years. @Eminem kicks it off on the mic. pic.twitter.com/lRsTUVK1Lp — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 18, 2017

I didn’t watch last night’s game, but my colleague Chris DeVille would like me to point out that the crowd was terrible.