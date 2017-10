Last month, Hundred Waters released their great new album, Communicating — we talked with the group’s Nicole Miglis recently about it — and today they’ve shared a video for “Firelight.” It’s an animated one directed and illustrated by James R. Eads, but it’s an especially dynamic animated one, featuring gorgeous big-brush drawings and a loopy camera that draws you into this fantastical world. Watch below.

Communicating is out now via OWSLA.