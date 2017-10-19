Brainiac Tribute Show Announced In Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s Bell House will host a Brainiac tribute concert on 12/9 to honor the 25th anniversary of the influential band’s formation and to commemorate deceased frontman Tim Taylor. The event will be filmed for Eric Mahoney’s upcoming documentary about the legendary indie group. Girls Against Boys, Savak, and the Heist are set to perform along with special guests Melissa Auf der Maur, Gregg Foreman of the Delta 72, Tim Harrington of Les Savy Fav, Charles Bissell of the Wrens, and Travis Morrison of the Dismemberment Plan.

You can purchase tickets for $25 on Ticketfly.