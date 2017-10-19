Ty Dolla $ign – “Don’t Judge Me” (Feat. Swae Lee & Future)

Later this month, the extremely busy Los Angeles R&B auteur Ty Dolla $ign will release his new album Beach House 3. We’ve already posted his songs “Message In A Bottle,” “Dawsin’s Creek” (with Jeremih), and “Ex” (with YG). And now Ty$ has teamed up with two other hitmakers, Future and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, on the mellow and downbeat new song “Don’t Judge Me.” Both of the song’s guests are rappers, but neither of them raps; both are in full R&B mode. Listen to it below.

Beach House 3 is out 10/27 on Atlantic.