Watch HAIM Play “Little Of Your Love” On Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be on some kind of mission to show up on Stereogum as much as possible. Already this week, she has had Beck and Arcade Fire on her show. And on today’s show, she brought on HAIM, who played their fun, catchy current single “Little Of Your Love.” HAIM had full string and horn sections with them, and they also had a stage setup that made the Ellen show look way more ’70s than usual. They remain one of the most fun-to-watch bands out there. Este continued to make amazing faces, the two younger sisters played casually badass guitar solos, and Danielle wore all sparkly black and looked awesome. Watch the performance below.

HAIM’s new album Something To Tell You is out now on Columbia.