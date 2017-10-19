Mitski – “I’m A Fool To Want You” (Frank Sinatra Cover)

Puberty 2 came out over a year ago, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped talking about it. Mitski’s poignant fourth album kept us satisfied through the recent news of her touring with Lorde and Run The Jewels, and now she’s back with “I’m A Fool To Want You.”

Mitski breathes new life into Frank Sinatra’s “I’m A Fool To Want You” by sucking the life out of it (in a soulful vampire way, not a zombie way.) Sinatra’s longing love song is fully realized in Mitski’s haunting cover; violins are traded for ominous synth, his signature voice is well met with Mitski’s expansive range and captivating croon. She possessed the song in a way that makes it sound like nothing you’ve ever heard, emphasis on “possessed” because that’s how I feel listening to this track.

The song is a part of the 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood benefit compilation alongside names like Sleater-Kinney, Björk, and Foo Fighters, just to name a few. Listen below.

The 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood compilation is out now.