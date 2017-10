Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was arrested in 2015 and charged with raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. His case finally went to trial today — he pleaded not guilty — and TMZ reports that Nicki herself plans on taking the witness stand to testify on her brother’s behalf. According to Maraj’s defense attorney, his client’s then-wife, Jacqueline Robinson, forced her children to lie to the police in an attempt to extort $25 million from Minaj.