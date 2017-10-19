Watch Courtney Love Cover Selena Gomez At GLAAD Fundraiser

Courtney Love, Hailee Steinfeld, Adam Lambert, Troye Sivan, and more performed at a fundraiser for GLAAD at Los Angeles’ Sayers Club last night. The event, intended to raise money for the LBTQ awareness-centric Spirit Day, was hosted by Justin Tranter, who, along with Julia Michaels, has been co-writing a bunch of Selena Gomez’s recent singles. And at one point during the evening, Tranter brought Love out to the stage to perform a duet of one of those singles, “Hands To Myself” with him. Watch below.

Courtney slaying tonight #Glaad @courtneylove @tranterjustin #cantkeepmyhandstomyself #queenofrocknroll #courtneylove A post shared by Richard Nieto (@richardnieto_) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:13am PDT