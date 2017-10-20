Emily Haines And The Soft Skeleton – “American Dream” (LCD Soundsystem Cover)

Last month, Metric frontwoman Emily Haines and her other band the Soft Skeleton released Choir Of The Mind, Haines’ first solo album in more than a decade. And today, she’s released something else: A cover of “American Dream,” the title track from LCD Soundsystem’s glorious comeback album. Haines’ version is a stripped-down affair, with just her expressive voice, some florid piano, and a slow-pulse drum machine. Her version of the song doesn’t sound much like the LCD original; weirdly, it reminds me a whole lot more of Destroyer. Check out her version of the song below.

The “American Dream” cover and Choir Of The Mind are both out now on Last Gang.