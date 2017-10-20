Stream Rakta Oculto Pelos Seres EP

If you’re looking for spooky music for this time of year, you could do a whole lot worse than Oculto Pelos Seres, the new EP from the Brazilian punk band Rakta. Rakta released their self-titled debut in 2013, and their new 7″ EP builds on its swirling atmosphere and heavy vibes. Like a lot of recent DIY punk bands, Rakta take inspiration from the foreboding throb of early-’80s death-rock. Unlike a lot of their peers, though, Rakta keep the intense knife-edge urgency of all the best hardcore. This is a very cool record, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/oculto-pelos-seres-7" target="_blank">Oculto Pelos Seres 7" by Rakta</a>

Oculto Pelos Seres is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.