The San Diego = band Heat play hardcore so ridiculously fast and raw and grimy that it almost seems over-the-top. The band just released a new 7″ EP. It has six songs, and only one of them is more than a minute long. All of the songs are just cartoonishly menacing. They’re quick, bruising little harangues, and they are so much fun. Stream the EP below.

HEAT by deranged records

The Heat EP is out now on Deranged.