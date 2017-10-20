The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

It’s not a music video, but the thing I saw this week that left the deepest impression was the introduction to the 2011 CMT Music Awards, a galactically dumb comedy bit that happens to star Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Kid Rock, and, in a bone-chilling cameo, Donald Trump. I’m a bit worried that Kenny Rogers is about to die, since he’s the one person in that video who hasn’t been in the news lately. This week’s picks are below.

The best version of the mid-’00s freaky-facepaint liberal-arts psychedelia aesthetic, it turns out, is the goth version. MGMT should’ve been rocking it like this the whole time.

This is inspiring in a lot of different ways: As an aesthetic switch-up, as a face-got-revealed moment, and, more than anything, as a joyous public coming-out. It’s much less important that this is a great, charismatic music-video performance, but it’s that, too.

As someone who cannot handle roller coasters at all, I find Miya Folick’s composure in this video to be astonishing. I’m curious how the video was made — Go-Pro, I guess? held at arm’s length? — but I’m more curious how she was able to time the song’s first big crescendo to that first big drop. Also, the moment at the end here she breaks character and just smiles and screams is absolutely magical.

So: Karin Dreijer’s Fever Ray project disappears for seven years. When it returns, Dreijer is a zombie in clown makeup who enjoys getting pissed on. Plenty of people have tried out theatrical career reinventions in the decades since David Bowie killed off the Ziggy Stardust character. But nobody’s ever done it like that.

The best Looney Toons-style early-MTV slapstick video in years — maybe decades — is a gruesomely bloody grime clip where Dizzee Rascal throws a dart at a guy’s face. I had so much fun watching this ridiculous thing.