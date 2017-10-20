Mike Patton Scores Stephen King Netflix Thriller 1922

The next phase in the Stephen King media industrial complex is 1922, a Netflix thriller out today based on King’s novella about a Nebraska man who murders his wife and ends up convinced she’s haunting him. As Blabbermouth points out, the movie was scored by Mike Patton, the rock iconoclast you may know from a zillion bands including Faith No More, Dead Cross, and Mr. Bungle. Patton previously scored the critically acclaimed 2012 film The Place Beyond The Pines. Check out the 1922 trailer below and watch it at Netflix.