Cardi B Gets Kicked Out Of Hotel, Says Albany Is Racist

Cardi B was kicked out of a hotel in Albany early Sunday morning after performing at the nearby Times Union Center on Saturday night. TMZ reports that around 1AM, the Hilton Albany received several noise complaints coming the second floor, where Cardi and her team were staying. The manager called the cops to report a party and the “smell of weed,” and security asked Cardi’s entourage to leave. When Cardi was woken up, she called someone on the hotel’s staff a “racist motherfucker” and stormed out. A representative for the Albany Police Department says that no evidence pointed to the weed coming from anyone in Cardi’s camp and no arrests were made. The rapper took to social media to deny smoking weed, explaining that it makes her “paranoid” and adding that “Albany is known for being racist.”

So me & my team got kicked out of this hotel in Albany cause my floor smell like weed mine You I hate weed & nikkas do not smoke it — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017