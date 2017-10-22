Watch Lady Gaga’s Surprise Performance At Hurricane Benefit Featuring All Five Living Former US Presidents

Lady Gaga
CREDIT: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Last night, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Deep From The Heart: The One America Appeal Concert, a hurricane relief benefit organized by all five living former US presidents. Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter were all in attendance as Gaga performed “Million Reasons,” “You And I,” and “The Edge Of Glory” at Texas A&M University, and they later posed for a sweet pic with the singer. Watch a bunch of presidents enjoying her performance below.

Tags: Lady Gaga