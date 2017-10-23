Watch Eddie Vedder Cover Warren Zevon For David Letterman Tribute At The Kennedy Center

The great singer-songwriter Warren Zevon recorded The Wind, his final solo album, when he knew he was dying of lung cancer. Over the years, Zevon was one of David Letterman’s favorite late-night guests, and in 2002, around the time he released his second-to-last album My Ride’s Here, Zevon put in a famously heart-wrenching appearance on Letterman. It’s a real testament to friendship, and it’s something worth reliving.

Last night, Letterman received the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. As ABC reports, a lot of luminaries were there to honor Letterman. Previous Mark Twain honorees Steve Martin and Bill Murray were there, as were Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, and former Good Times star Jimmie Walker. Another of the guests was Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder. (Last year, Letterman inducted Pearl Jam into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.) During the evening’s ceremonies, Vedder, along with Letterman’s old bandleader Paul Shaffer, covered “Keep Me In Your Heart,” a song from Zevon’s The Wind. Watch a fan-made video below.

Eddie Vedder and @thepaulshaffer playing Zevon tonight for David Letterman broke my heart in the best way. #eddievedder #marktwainprize2017 #davidletterman #warrenzevon A post shared by Hannah Switzer (@hannahfbaker) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Enjoy every sandwich, everyone.