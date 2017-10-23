Anna St. Louis – “288”

We recently introduced you to Anna St. Louis, a singer-songwriter from a different Missouri metropolis (Kansas City) who did a stint in Philadelphia and is now based in LA. She’s signed to Kevin Morby’s Woodsist imprint Mare Records and will release an eight-song cassette called First Songs next month. Following “Fire,” a new track called “288” emerged today via NPR. It’s a deeply pretty arpeggiated folk song with an eerie hum building up in the background. Listen below.

First Songs is out 11/3 via Mare Records. Pre-order it here.