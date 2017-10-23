Watter – “History Of The Future” Video

Watter is a supergroup featuring the following lineup: Britt Walford (Slint), Dominic Cipolla (Phantom Family Halo, Torres), Rachel Grimes (Rachel’s), Bundy K. Brown (Tortoise), and Todd Cook (Shipping News, The For Carnation). In case it wasn’t obvious, their connection to the old Kentucky post-rock scene runs deep; they even once collaborated with Will Oldham on a beer-adjacent project called Bonnie Stillwatter. Watter proper returned last Friday with an album called History Of The Future, and today they’re promoting it with a video for the title track. The clip is a low-budget performance video that mostly serves as a venue to hear the music, an alternately ominous and exhilarating jazz-infused slow creep that will make you want to hear more — and since the whole album is on Bandcamp, you can! Check out the video and the full LP stream below.

<a href="http://watter.bandcamp.com/album/history-of-the-future" target="_blank">History of the Future by Watter</a>

History Of The Future is out now on Temporary Residence. Purchase it here.