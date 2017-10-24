The Weather Station – “You And I (On The Other Side Of The World)” Video

A few weeks ago, Tamara Lindeman, the Toronto singer-songwriter who records at the Weather Station, released a really great self-titled album. And whereas her video for the early single “Thirty” was a simple and focused affair, just a gorgeously-shot portrait of Lindeman performing, her new clip for “You And I (On The Other Side Of The World)” is more expansive. Director Colin Medley shot Lindeman spending a sunny and romantic day at the Ontario Fall Fair, filming her as she wanders pensively among the livestock competitions and the midway rides. Check it out below, via Noisey.

The Weather Station is out now on Paradise Of Bachelors.