Watch Julia Michaels Sing “Worst In Me,” Talk About Her Nerves On The Tonight Show

The pop music songwriter-turned-singer Julia Michaels is a long way away from being a star, but last night, she got to do something that not too many musicians get a chance to do. Michaels was the musical guest on The Tonight Show, where she sang an intense, committed version of “Worst In Me,” a track from her mini-album Nervous System. And Michaels also got to sit down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, who seems to like her music enough that he just wanted to give her a bigger platform. In their conversation, Michaels and Fallon talked about how Michaels went from songwriter to singer. Watch the performance and the interview below.

Nervous System is out now on Republic.