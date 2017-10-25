One Little Indian Founder Shares Statement Supporting Björk’s Allegations Against Lars Von Trier

One of the many voices speaking out against abusers in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal is Björk, who recently revealed and then further detailed her experience of sexual harassment by a “Danish director.” Presumably this was Lars Von Trier, who directed Björk in 2000’s Dancer In The Dark and who has denied the allegations. Now Derek Birkett, Björk’s manager and the founder of her record label One Little Indian, has issued a statement supporting her claims.

Birkett says Björk suffered “ongoing, disrespectful verbal and physical abuse” while shooting the film and only finished it out of respect for the cast and crew. He also says that in his 30-plus years working with Björk, Dancer In The Dark is “the one and only time she has fallen out with a collaborator.” He concludes, “I back what she has said 110%.” Read the full statement below.