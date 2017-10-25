One Little Indian Founder Shares Statement Supporting Björk’s Allegations Against Lars Von Trier

One of the many voices speaking out against abusers in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal is Björk, who recently revealed and then further detailed her experience of sexual harassment by a “Danish director.” Presumably this was Lars Von Trier, who directed Björk in 2000’s Dancer In The Dark and who has denied the allegations. Now Derek Birkett, Björk’s manager and the founder of her record label One Little Indian, has issued a statement supporting her claims.
Birkett says Björk suffered “ongoing, disrespectful verbal and physical abuse” while shooting the film and only finished it out of respect for the cast and crew. He also says that in his 30-plus years working with Björk, Dancer In The Dark is “the one and only time she has fallen out with a collaborator.” He concludes, “I back what she has said 110%.” Read the full statement below.
I have worked with Björk for over 30 years and have never made a single statement or interview regarding our work together. This time is different.
I have read the lies written by Lars and his producer Peter [Aalbaek Jensen] about Björk — and feel compelled to speak out and put the record straight. Over the last 30 years the Dancer in the Dark project is the one and only time she has fallen out with a collaborator.
This was a result of the directors ongoing, disrespectful verbal and physical abuse which continued after both Björk and myself demanded that he stop behaving this way. Björk completed the film out of respect for the cast and everyone involved. I feel compelled to publicly speak out in fierce support of Björk in regards to her terrible experiences working with Lars Von Trier, and I back what she has said 110%.
- Derek Birkett