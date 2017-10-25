Watch Moses Sumney’s Gorgeous Performance Of “Plastic” On Jools Holland

The Los Angeles art-soul auteur Moses Sumney released his dizzying full-length debut Aromanticism last month. Sumney was a guest on the most recent episode of the long-running BBC live-music show Later… With Jools Holland, where he performed an entirely-solo version of the Aromanticism deep cut “Plastic.” On the show, Sumney played an electric guitar and sang beautifully, using two microphones to loop the high notes he hit toward the end of the song. He also looked cool as fuck in an open black shirt and a black trench coat. Watch the performance below.

Aromanticism is out now on Jagjaguwar.