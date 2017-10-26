Stream Bob Dylan Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981

For years, Bob Dylan has been unearthing old rarities and live tracks from different points in his career for his Bootleg Series collections. For the newest set in that series, he’s focusing on what most be the most contentious era of a long and contentious career. In the late ’70s, Dylan got very into two things: The blues and Christianity. That’s the era where Dylan was making albums like Slow Train Coming and Saved, confounding both his audiences and his collaborators. But that’s also the era when he had what many consider to be one of his best live bands. The new Bootleg Series set Trouble No More digs deep into that period, with eight CDs and one DVD of music. We’ve already posted the unreleased song “Making A Liar Out Of Me.” And right now, you can stream a 15-song, 76-minute sampler of selections from that box. Listen to it at NPR.

Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 is out 11/3 on Columbia/Legacy.