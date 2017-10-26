Stream Gavin Rayna Russom’s New Black Meteoric Star EP, 3 Love Songs

LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom came out as transgender over the summer, and today she’s back with a new EP under her Black Meteoric Star guise. It’s called 3 Love Songs, and it traffics in punk-infused hardware techno that you’ll probably dig if you’re into LCD Soundsystem. In a new interview with NPR, Russom — who’s now using the name Gavin Rayna Russom — explains the EP’s genesis:

The EP actually came out of a house party I played as BMS, opening for my friend’s band L’amour Bleu, where I knew I wasn’t going to be able to bring a lot of equipment. I brought the smallest set-up I could think of and I wrote three quick songs to play, because I knew I couldn’t play set I had been doing. And it was a great party. Like parties I went to as a kid. And it was full of all kinds of different people, in a condemned house in Brooklyn and, you know, there I was in a space that I might say no longer exists; but it was there. The exact experience that sparked it for me, I was providing it for other people. I hope that it’s always somewhere in my music, and not just in my music but in the way I approach things

Stream 3 Love Songs below.

3 Love Songs is out 12/10 on limited edition pink vinyl. Pre-order it here. Additionally, Russom’s full back catalog is now streaming on SoundCloud.