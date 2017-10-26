Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Conway Savage Recovering From Brain Surgery

Longtime Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds member Conway Savage had brain surgery earlier this year after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, as announced on the official Cave website. Savage has been absent from Cave’s live shows during the North American tour they were on this summer and the European tour they are on now. “The operation was largely a success and he is currently at home in Australia undergoing follow-up treatment,” the band writes. “I’m sure you’ll all join us in sending our beloved Conway lots of love & very best wishes. We are missing him enormously.” Read the full statement below.

Many of you have noticed the absence of Conway Savage from this Summer’s North American tour and from the current European tour.

Conway was diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent an operation just before the start of the North American shows.

The operation was largely a success and he is currently at home in Australia undergoing follow-up treatment.

I’m sure you’ll all join us in sending our beloved Conway lots of love & very best wishes. We are missing him enormously.

We send him all our love and thoughts,

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds