Stream Dead Hero La Vida Continua

Dead Hero are a punk band from Bogota, Colombia who sing in Spanish but who are specifically inspired by the British oi! and street-punk of the early-’80s. They’ve got all the scrappy immediacy of today’s DIY punk and hardcore, but they’ve got big, confident riffs and shout-along choruses and a sort of meaty, zero-pretension swagger that makes them anomalies in today’s DIY-punk universe. And thanks to singer Paula Suarez, they also offer a way-too-rare opportunity to hear a woman singing oi! Dead Hero are about to release their fun-as-hell debut album La Vida Continua, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://sabotagerecords.bandcamp.com/album/dead-hero-la-vida-continua-lp" target="_blank">Dead Hero – La Vida Continua LP by sabotagerecords</a>

La Vida Continua is out 11/15 on Sabotage Records.