The Cornshed Sisters – “Honey And Tar”

The Cornshed Sisters showcased their folk-pop chops on “The Message” and indie-pop sensibilities on “Running” in anticipation of their forthcoming sophomore album, Honey & Tar. Today they share the record’s title track, a soft acoustic ballad. The single, along with the rest of the album, is produced by Peter Brewis, husband of Cornshed Sister Jennie Brewis and member of the UK prog-pop outfit Field Music (along with Cornshed Sisters Liz Corney). Jennie Brewis speaks on the impetus for the song:

The title track is about feeling an overwhelming loss when you’re separated from someone you love and how sense of smell triggers strong emotions and memories.

Listen below.

Honey And Tar is out 11/3 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.