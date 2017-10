After eight years of radio silence, we basically just learned that Fever Ray was going to be a thing again. And now, less than two weeks later, we’re already getting a full solo album from the Knife’s Karin Dreijer. Lead single “To The Moon And Back” was freaky and awesome, and now you can hear it alongside 10 other new tracks below.

Plunge is out now, with physical versions arriving 2/23 on Mute/Rabid.